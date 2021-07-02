Insider Selling: TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) CFO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT opened at $75.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.97 and a beta of 0.88. TechTarget, Inc. has a one year low of $29.88 and a one year high of $101.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $57.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.30 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 16.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TTGT shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.29.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

