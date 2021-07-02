Insider Selling: The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Insider Sells £257,119 in Stock

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) insider Sean Ellis sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,612 ($60.26), for a total transaction of £257,119 ($335,927.62).

BKG stock opened at GBX 4,688 ($61.25) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of £137.41. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 3,946 ($51.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,902 ($64.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 3.07.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,475 ($71.53) to GBX 5,240 ($68.46) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Berkeley Group to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 5,100 ($66.63) to GBX 5,400 ($70.55) in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,230 ($68.33) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,566 ($59.66) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 5,298.20 ($69.22).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

