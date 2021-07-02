Insider Selling: The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) CFO Sells 5,780 Shares of Stock

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) CFO Robert F. Helm sold 5,780 shares of The Children’s Place stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $552,336.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $93.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.26. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $103.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.55.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $3.22. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 66.88% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $435.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.96) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on The Children’s Place from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Children’s Place presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.27.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the 1st quarter worth about $1,651,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Children’s Place in the 1st quarter valued at about $662,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Children’s Place in the 4th quarter valued at about $589,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in The Children’s Place in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,462,000.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

