Insider Selling: The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) CEO Sells $437,875.00 in Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.15, for a total transaction of $437,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,614,049.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michele Buck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total transaction of $433,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.26, for a total transaction of $398,150.00.

The Hershey stock opened at $173.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.01. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $125.89 and a 1 year high of $175.86. The firm has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The Hershey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 2,728.6% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

