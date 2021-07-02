Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,897 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth $81,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 3,021.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth $216,000.

NSIT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $101.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.15 and a 52-week high of $107.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.83.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.14). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

