International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Receives $146.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.00.

IBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of IBM opened at $146.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $131.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.44. International Business Machines has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $1.64 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 3,451.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 10,285 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 229,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,878,000 after buying an additional 93,370 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,043,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in International Business Machines by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 9,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

