International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF) Short Interest Update

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 581,800 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the May 31st total of 1,047,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 37.3 days.
OTCMKTS:BABWF opened at $2.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.81. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $3.16.
International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile
Read More: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.