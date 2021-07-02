Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.86. Intevac shares last traded at $6.70, with a volume of 106,875 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

The company has a market cap of $161.62 million, a P/E ratio of -37.22 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.32.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.50 million. Intevac had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intevac, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Wendell Thomas Blonigan sold 6,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $37,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,006,922.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVAC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intevac by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,703,592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,283,000 after purchasing an additional 80,385 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Intevac by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 29,248 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Intevac by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,246 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 21,446 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Intevac by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 546,677 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 33,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Intevac by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 168,309 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

