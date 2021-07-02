InvenTrust Properties (NASDAQ:IARE) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NASDAQ:IARE) fell 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.30. 33,042 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 29,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.38.

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile (NASDAQ:IARE)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.

