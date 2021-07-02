Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.00

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $13.98, with a volume of 23648 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.97.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.48.

Get Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.0475 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 18,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.