Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.00

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $13.98, with a volume of 23648 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.97.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.48.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.0475 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th.
About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
