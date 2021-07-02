Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Short Interest Up 187.9% in June

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 264,900 shares, a growth of 187.9% from the May 31st total of 92,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 654,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VVR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,277,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,166,000 after purchasing an additional 319,994 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $1,608,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 16,221.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 235,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 234,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $159,000.

Shares of VVR opened at $4.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.29. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $4.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%.

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

