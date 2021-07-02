Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) declared a dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0478 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NYSE:VTN traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $13.87. The company had a trading volume of 29,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,302. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $14.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.51.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

