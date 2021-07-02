Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) declared a dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0478 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.
Shares of NYSE:VTN traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $13.87. The company had a trading volume of 29,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,302. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $14.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.51.
About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals
Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.