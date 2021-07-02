Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) to Issue $0.06 Dividend

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) announced a dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.064 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $16.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,533. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.18. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $16.74.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly purchased 3,720 shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $59,817.60. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 1,850 shares in the company, valued at $29,748. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

