Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Southwest Gas (SWX)

7/2/2021 – Southwest Gas was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Southwest Gas was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

6/30/2021 – Southwest Gas had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $72.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/24/2021 – Southwest Gas was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

5/10/2021 – Southwest Gas had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $77.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of SWX stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $66.55. 2,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,098. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.15. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $75.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.44.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $885.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.60 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.49%.

In related news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $201,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,766.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWX. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 31.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Southwest Gas in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

