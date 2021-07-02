Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 2,648 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,467% compared to the typical daily volume of 169 put options.

In other news, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 2,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $1,141,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total value of $986,871.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,216 shares in the company, valued at $24,468,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,099 shares of company stock worth $22,820,282 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 1,302.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,901,000 after purchasing an additional 25,535 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 514.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on HubSpot from $565.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on HubSpot from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.92.

Shares of HUBS stock traded up $4.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $590.68. 1,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,605. The company has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -293.05 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $526.71. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $205.07 and a 1 year high of $605.73.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $281.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.98 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

