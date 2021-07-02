Investors Purchase Large Volume of JPMorgan Chase & Co. Call Options (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 469,967 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 930% compared to the typical daily volume of 45,628 call options.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.11.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.65. 407,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,737,355. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $90.78 and a 52-week high of $167.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.46. The company has a market cap of $471.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.54%.

In related news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $1,968,792.30. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

