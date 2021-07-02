Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Holdings Cut by Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,340,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,839 shares during the period. Invitation Homes accounts for 2.7% of Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $42,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 44,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.0% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.3% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE INVH traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.86. The stock had a trading volume of 74,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,495,736. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $38.01. The company has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.28, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.12.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INVH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.85.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

