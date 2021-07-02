Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on IOVA. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.00.

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $26.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.41. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $54.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 0.82.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $185,000.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

