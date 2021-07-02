IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.82. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $3.71, with a volume of 52,359 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth about $3,801,000. Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth about $650,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 885,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,649,000 after acquiring an additional 256,104 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 167,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. The company also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.