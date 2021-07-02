iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Short Interest Down 33.4% in June

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 486,700 shares, a drop of 33.4% from the May 31st total of 730,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,873,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 48,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 127,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 46,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 21,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 245,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCZ stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.85. The company had a trading volume of 20,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,729. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.26. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $53.74 and a 52 week high of $77.32.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.