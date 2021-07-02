iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 60.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,338 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $5,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $167.43 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.74 and a fifty-two week high of $174.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.37.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

