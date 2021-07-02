iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Greenline Partners LLC

Greenline Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $434.35. 249,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,373,413. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $311.89 and a 1 year high of $432.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $421.15.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.