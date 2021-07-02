iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Short Interest Update

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the May 31st total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.99. 2,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,377. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.29. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $81.79 and a 12 month high of $134.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IJT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,428 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,196,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,602,000 after acquiring an additional 591,910 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 173.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 782,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,367,000 after acquiring an additional 496,534 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,932,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 629,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,898,000 after acquiring an additional 324,564 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

