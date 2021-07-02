ITO Utility Token (IUT) Price Tops $0.0015

ITO Utility Token (CURRENCY:IUT) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. ITO Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $139,066.06 and approximately $36.00 worth of ITO Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ITO Utility Token has traded 31.9% higher against the US dollar. One ITO Utility Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00045073 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00126979 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.65 or 0.00169367 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000152 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,261.33 or 0.99441091 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002927 BTC.

ITO Utility Token Profile

ITO Utility Token’s total supply is 92,823,649 coins and its circulating supply is 92,163,649 coins. ITO Utility Token’s official website is ito.network . The official message board for ITO Utility Token is ito.network/blog . The Reddit community for ITO Utility Token is https://reddit.com/r/itonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ITO Utility Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ITO Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars.

