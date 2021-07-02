Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Price Target Increased to C$12.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 34.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IVN. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.39.

TSE:IVN opened at C$8.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 745.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81, a current ratio of 42.46 and a quick ratio of 39.17. Ivanhoe Mines has a 12-month low of C$3.78 and a 12-month high of C$9.74.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). Equities research analysts expect that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

