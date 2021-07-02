J.Safra Asset Management Corp Trims Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. MercadoLibre accounts for approximately 0.2% of J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,520,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,109,000 after acquiring an additional 364,854 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 6.3% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,416,000 after buying an additional 67,864 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 597,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,292,000 after purchasing an additional 383,509 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $808,287,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 23.7% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 393,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,799,000 after purchasing an additional 75,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MELI traded up $4.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,548.99. 4,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,372. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,438.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,996.26 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $941.44 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. BTIG Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,000.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,856.06.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

