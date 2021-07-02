Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.250-$1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.30 billion-$7.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.95 billion.Jabil also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.500-$5.500 EPS.

Shares of JBL traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $58.02. 4,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,296. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.53. Jabil has a one year low of $30.15 and a one year high of $58.95.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jabil will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

JBL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Jabil presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.67.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,098,899. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 500 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $27,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,352 shares of company stock valued at $6,598,398. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

