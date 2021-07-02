Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Given New $127.00 Price Target at Barclays

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price dropped by analysts at Barclays from $129.00 to $127.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box stock opened at $112.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.27. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $70.69 and a 52 week high of $124.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.80.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.23. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $257.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total transaction of $63,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total transaction of $152,661.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,732,357.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 1,018.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.