Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 62,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,957,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 24,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 601,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,185,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 330,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,364,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $6,156,643.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,091 shares in the company, valued at $11,657,467. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $1,194,698.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,619,310.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DGX stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $133.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,217. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.52. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $104.10 and a 1 year high of $142.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

DGX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.36.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

