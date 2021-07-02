Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$33.56 and last traded at C$33.80. 61,264 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 107,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.23.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JWEL. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Jamieson Wellness from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Jamieson Wellness from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$42.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.78, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of C$1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 35.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$36.54.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

