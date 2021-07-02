JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in JD.com by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JD.com by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in JD.com by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JD.com by 0.5% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 35,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.10.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $77.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.76. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.76 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.10.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. The company had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.