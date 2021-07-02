Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Deckers Outdoor in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $15.14 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $14.77. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $444.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.26 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. BTIG Research increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.47.

Shares of DECK opened at $389.86 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $184.21 and a 52-week high of $396.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $340.01.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total transaction of $169,965.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,942.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 0.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 3.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 0.6% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 7,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

