Jefferies Financial Group Comments on General Mills, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of General Mills in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Mills’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

General Mills stock opened at $60.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.56. General Mills has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $66.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.01.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.51%.

In other news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $662,379.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,806 shares of company stock valued at $3,607,264 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 77.1% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 75.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

