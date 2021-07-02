Jefferies Financial Group Comments on The Simply Good Foods Company’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SMPL)

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Simply Good Foods in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.06. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SMPL. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.64.

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $37.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 52.35 and a beta of 1.02. The Simply Good Foods has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,409.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $723,111.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Simply Good Foods by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in The Simply Good Foods by 144.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

