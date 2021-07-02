Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Valeo SE’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Valeo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Gommel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.55.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut shares of Valeo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

OTCMKTS:VLEEY opened at $15.37 on Friday. Valeo has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.33.

Valeo Company Profile

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

