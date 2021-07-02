Jeneq Management LP Makes New Investment in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Jeneq Management LP bought a new position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 777,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,672,000. Snap comprises approximately 9.5% of Jeneq Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Jeneq Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of Snap as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 1.9% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 3.0% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Snap by 3.8% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Snap by 45.6% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 0.8% in the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 52.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

In other news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 369,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $25,001,896.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,798,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,305,870.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $562,444.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 243,124 shares in the company, valued at $15,093,137.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,995,814 shares of company stock worth $246,878,968 over the last quarter.

NYSE:SNAP traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $68.20. The stock had a trading volume of 415,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,212,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.90 billion, a PE ratio of -107.28 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.25. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 32.90% and a negative return on equity of 43.12%. Snap’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

