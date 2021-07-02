Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) Short Interest Up 103.2% in June

Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,100 shares, an increase of 103.2% from the May 31st total of 102,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.8 days.

OTCMKTS:DRTGF remained flat at $$18.05 during trading hours on Friday. Jet2 has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $20.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.43.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, and non-ticket retail activities.

