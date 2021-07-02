Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) versus CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) Head-To-Head Analysis

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) and CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Jiayin Group has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CCUR has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Jiayin Group and CCUR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jiayin Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 CCUR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Jiayin Group currently has a consensus price target of $10.40, suggesting a potential upside of 91.88%. Given Jiayin Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Jiayin Group is more favorable than CCUR.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jiayin Group and CCUR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jiayin Group $199.26 million 1.46 $38.76 million $0.72 7.53 CCUR $5.87 million N/A $12.23 million N/A N/A

Jiayin Group has higher revenue and earnings than CCUR.

Profitability

This table compares Jiayin Group and CCUR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jiayin Group 23.09% -61.27% 54.23% CCUR -41.62% -3.22% -2.81%

Summary

Jiayin Group beats CCUR on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group Inc. operates as an online individual finance platform that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

CCUR Company Profile

CCUR Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the merchant cash advance (MCA) and real estate businesses. The company provides advances on future merchant receivables, as well as sources syndication capital and merchant leads for MCA funders; and reporting and other administrative services. It also offers commercial mortgages loans to local, regional, and national builders, developers, and commercial landowners; and acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of real estate properties for development. The company was formerly known as Concurrent Computer Corporation and changed its name to CCUR Holdings, Inc. in January 2018. CCUR Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

