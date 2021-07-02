John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.98. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.80.

Shares of NYSE:JBT opened at $142.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. John Bean Technologies has a 12-month low of $78.99 and a 12-month high of $151.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.54.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 355.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 82.9% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.56, for a total value of $262,008.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,820 shares in the company, valued at $9,871,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.85, for a total value of $39,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,404 shares in the company, valued at $6,696,171.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,433 shares of company stock worth $913,511 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.15%.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

