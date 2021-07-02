John C. Turner, Jr. Sells 3,285 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Stock

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $163,527.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of GMS opened at $49.02 on Friday. GMS Inc. has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $50.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.89.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22. GMS had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GMS by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 332,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,883,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,750,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded GMS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays increased their price target on GMS from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upgraded GMS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

