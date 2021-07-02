John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Declares Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:HPS)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) announced a dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.

Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.14. 39,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,878. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $19.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.89.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III alerts:

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.