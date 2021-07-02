John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered John Wood Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BNP Paribas lowered John Wood Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. John Wood Group has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get John Wood Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:WDGJF opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.55. John Wood Group has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $4.70.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.