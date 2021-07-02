John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WDGJF. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of John Wood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered John Wood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:WDGJF opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.55. John Wood Group has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $4.70.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

