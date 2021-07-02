JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ABB (VTX:ABBN) a CHF 28 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 28 target price on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ABBN. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 29 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 26 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays set a CHF 26 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 28 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 23 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 27.75.

ABB has a 1-year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1-year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

