JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 8,472 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.14% of BWX Technologies worth $8,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,572,000 after purchasing an additional 74,394 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 191,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,554,000 after acquiring an additional 42,398 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 150,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,680 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 493,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,524,000 after acquiring an additional 19,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total transaction of $63,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,594.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $320,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,727 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,817.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,900 shares of company stock valued at $635,631 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $58.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.19. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.60 and a 52-week high of $68.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.01.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 49.26%. The business had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.72%.

Several research firms have commented on BWXT. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

