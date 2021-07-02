JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,996 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,189 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Albany International were worth $8,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 1st quarter valued at $540,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 1st quarter valued at $1,002,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIN has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total transaction of $604,302.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,422,842.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $418,582.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,381,594.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,770,829. Company insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIN stock opened at $88.88 on Friday. Albany International Corp. has a 12 month low of $46.31 and a 12 month high of $93.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.98.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Albany International had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $222.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.80 million. Research analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

