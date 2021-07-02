JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $8.83 Million Stake in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,120 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.56% of The E.W. Scripps worth $8,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SSP. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in The E.W. Scripps by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in The E.W. Scripps by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in The E.W. Scripps by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 78,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Get The E.W. Scripps alerts:

In related news, major shareholder William H. Scripps sold 40,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $875,522.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,572. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SSP stock opened at $20.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 2.12. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $24.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.91.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $540.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.25 million. The E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 14.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Huber Research upgraded The E.W. Scripps from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut The E.W. Scripps from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

About The E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for The E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.