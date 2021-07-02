JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $9.03 Million Holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 18.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 167,907 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,687 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Ichor were worth $9,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ichor during the first quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ichor during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Ichor in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 16,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $887,675.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $90,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,281,159.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,661,424. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $53.15 on Friday. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $63.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.86.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.00 million. Ichor had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ICHR. B. Riley increased their price target on Ichor from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

