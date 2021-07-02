JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New $9.17 Million Investment in 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENFA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENFA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 946,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,171,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.11% of 890 5th Avenue Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 890 5th Avenue Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $1,747,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in 890 5th Avenue Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $969,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 890 5th Avenue Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $727,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in 890 5th Avenue Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $702,000.

Get 890 5th Avenue Partners alerts:

890 5th Avenue Partners stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77. 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94.

890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc is a blank check company that invests in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENFA).

Receive News & Ratings for 890 5th Avenue Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 890 5th Avenue Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.