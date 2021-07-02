JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 168,093 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 402.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,093 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.17% of Upwork worth $9,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the first quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the first quarter worth $38,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the first quarter worth $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the first quarter worth $202,000. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UPWK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Upwork currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

In other news, Director Gary Steele sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $284,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,992.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,021 shares in the company, valued at $818,710.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 73,675 shares of company stock worth $3,248,381 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $57.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.13. Upwork Inc. has a one year low of $12.96 and a one year high of $63.88. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of -356.94 and a beta of 2.00.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $113.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

